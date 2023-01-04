There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) can be one of them

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed the day trading at $48.98 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $48.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2259614 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when FISHER RICHARD W sold 9,817 shares for $43.86 per share. The transaction valued at 430,574 led to the insider holds 24,545 shares of the business.

Cancelmi Daniel J bought 11,000 shares of THC for $473,770 on Oct 26. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 392,815 shares after completing the transaction at $43.07 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, KERREY J ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 36,766 shares for $65.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,410,448 and left with 48,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $92.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THC traded about 2.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THC traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.58M. Shares short for THC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 3.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.14. EPS for the following year is $5.9, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.86B. As of the current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.86B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.93B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.48B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.33B and the low estimate is $19.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.