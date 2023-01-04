There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) can be one of them

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed the day trading at $0.79 up 7.32% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0541 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456090 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7451.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLDR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Rekow Mathew sold 625 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 469 led to the insider holds 1,048,736 shares of the business.

Tarman Laura sold 729 shares of VLDR for $547 on Dec 29. The SVP of Worldwide Sales now owns 519,938 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, McBeath Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,389 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,042 and left with 564,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3444.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLDR traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLDR traded about 2.92M shares per day. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.95M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.06M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.35M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.