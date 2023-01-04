There is a good chance Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $28.78 in the prior trading day, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) closed at $28.26, down -1.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4273352 shares were traded. SJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SJR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shaw’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJR has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 712.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 499.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.48M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SJR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 104.80% for SJR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Shaw Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.