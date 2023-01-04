There is a good chance Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) closed at $2.36 in the last session, up 34.86% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1576317 shares were traded. TMBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5637.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has reached a high of $20.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9891, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9773.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMBR traded on average about 130.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.92M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TMBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 4.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.