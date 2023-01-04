There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA).

In the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed at $91.98 up 4.42% from its previous closing price of $88.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27509637 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 50.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $138.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BABA has traded an average of 25.67M shares per day and 17.7M over the past ten days. A total of 2.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 58.58M with a Short Ratio of 59.98M, compared to 55.07M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.02 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.43, with 35 analysts recommending between $10.37 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.33B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.72B and the low estimate is $127.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.