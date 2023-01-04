There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN).

As of close of business last night, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.44, up 20.87% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0751 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674915 shares were traded. ASLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLN has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5776.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASLN traded 202.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 193.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.71M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$1.38.