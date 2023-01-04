There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

The closing price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) was $0.72 for the day, up 12.96% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0826 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687746 shares were traded. QNCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6373.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QNCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 19.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNCX has reached a high of $13.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3055.

Shares Statistics:

QNCX traded an average of 242.78K shares per day over the past three months and 342.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QNCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 13.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.33.