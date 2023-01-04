There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) closed the day trading at $0.74 up 84.08% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3380 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1639776 shares were traded. VVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8883 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VVOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Huntsman Ronald Kirk bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 47,500 shares of the business.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk bought 4,000 shares of VVOS for $7,320 on Jun 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 27,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On May 31, another insider, Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $2.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,240 and bolstered with 23,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVOS has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2334.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VVOS traded about 76.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VVOS traded about 256.05k shares per day. A total of 21.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.02M. Insiders hold about 21.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VVOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 168.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 142.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.92M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.5M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.89M, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.4M and the low estimate is $22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.