This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

In the latest session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at $119.13 up 4.15% from its previous closing price of $114.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2719441 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baidu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $200.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $188.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $171.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIDU has traded an average of 3.66M shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 345.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.88M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 7.22M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $3.03 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.06 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.39. EPS for the following year is $9.36, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.02B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.02B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.89B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.84B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.08B and the low estimate is $19.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.