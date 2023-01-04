This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

As of close of business last night, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010508 shares were traded. NLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4690.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On September 23, 2020, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on September 23, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Smith Sean Michael sold 1,655 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,641 led to the insider holds 6,776 shares of the business.

Patel Priti sold 5,538 shares of NLTX for $6,749 on May 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 6,462 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLTX has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4905, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9715.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLTX traded 266.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.47M. Insiders hold about 21.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NLTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 354.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 534.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.76.