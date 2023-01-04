Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The closing price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) was $1.16 for the day, down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294898 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Alexander Karen sold 11,487 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 15,507 led to the insider holds 199,968 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 69,640 shares of BKKT for $124,238 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 8,073,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 170,000 shares for $1.94 each. As a result, the insider received 329,970 and left with 8,142,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8474.

Shares Statistics:

BKKT traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.63M, compared to 12.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.