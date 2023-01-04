Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) closed the day trading at $9.09 down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690574 shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.94.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STOK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STOK traded about 323.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STOK traded about 237.05k shares per day. A total of 39.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.97M. Shares short for STOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.18.