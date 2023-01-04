Update from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT): A steady trajectory

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) closed the day trading at $6.14 up 20.16% from the previous closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581883 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CKPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On January 20, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 20, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Oliviero James F III sold 15,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 16,650 led to the insider holds 2,562,003 shares of the business.

Oliviero James F III sold 12,000 shares of CKPT for $13,080 on Jun 22. The CEO, President and Director now owns 2,577,003 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider received 22,890 and left with 2,589,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 462.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $32.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CKPT traded about 62.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CKPT traded about 129.09k shares per day. A total of 8.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.24M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CKPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268k, down -70.10% from the average estimate.