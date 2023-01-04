Update from JFrog Ltd. (FROG): A steady trajectory

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed the day trading at $22.01 up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $21.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922576 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FROG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares for $23.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,050,832 led to the insider holds 5,522,134 shares of the business.

Landman Yoav sold 200 shares of FROG for $5,008 on Dec 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,401,342 shares after completing the transaction at $25.04 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sela Yossi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,920 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,699,790 and left with 8,490,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $31.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FROG traded about 607.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FROG traded about 343.11k shares per day. A total of 99.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.62M and the low estimate is $337.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.