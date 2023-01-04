Update from Novavax Inc. (NVAX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was $9.79 for the day, down -4.77% from the previous closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6485519 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $110 from $207 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on September 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $132 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $156.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.77.

Shares Statistics:

NVAX traded an average of 6.30M shares per day over the past three months and 9.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.36M with a Short Ratio of 24.47M, compared to 17.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.31% and a Short% of Float of 27.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.76 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$4.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $6.28 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and -$5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and -$8.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.2M to a low estimate of $428M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.84M, an estimated increase of 227.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.57M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 77.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $830M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.