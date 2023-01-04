What shareholders can do to beat the market with Funko Inc. (FNKO) stock

In the latest session, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed at $10.84 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523173 shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Funko Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $35 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Fall Jung Jennifer sold 37,207 shares for $23.39 per share. The transaction valued at 870,166 led to the insider holds 52,310 shares of the business.

Daw Tracy D sold 26,800 shares of FNKO for $610,453 on Sep 19. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER now owns 46,730 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Fall Jung Jennifer, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 814 shares for $20.64 each. As a result, the insider received 16,802 and left with 18,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Funko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNKO has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 678.62k over the past ten days. A total of 46.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.02M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $320.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $335M to a low estimate of $301.8M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.73M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.77M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $359M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.