What shareholders can do to beat the market with Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) stock

In the latest session, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) closed at $11.98 up 1.53% from its previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138826 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1187.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 265.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAD has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NAD is 0.56, from 0.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.