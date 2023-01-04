What shareholders can do to beat the market with Telos Corporation (TLS) stock

In the latest session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed at $5.19 up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $5.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554800 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Telos Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 19,300 led to the insider holds 35,217 shares of the business.

Wood John B bought 200,000 shares of TLS for $730,000 on Nov 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 4,641,118 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schaufeld Fredrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 907,500 and bolstered with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $16.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TLS has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 67.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.91M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.