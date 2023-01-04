What shareholders can do to beat the market with Xos Inc. (XOS) stock

As of close of business last night, Xos Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 12.01% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0532 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508770 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4433.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 6,685 led to the insider holds 477,847 shares of the business.

Castaneda Jose bought 7,500 shares of XOS for $4,500 on Dec 07. The VP, Business Development now owns 178,143 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Ferber Robert, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 14,533 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider received 9,010 and left with 492,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8171.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XOS traded 477.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 570.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05M, up 682.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.56M and the low estimate is $153M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 526.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.