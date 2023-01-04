Which analyst expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $16.32 up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $15.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030249 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Stankovic Srdjan R. sold 1,847 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 27,834 led to the insider holds 61,234 shares of the business.

Stankovic Srdjan R. sold 1,326 shares of ACAD for $20,964 on Oct 15. The President now owns 56,831 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, DAVIS STEPHEN, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 2,804 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 44,331 and left with 79,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $28.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACAD has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 161.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.70M, compared to 9.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $0 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.14M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.84M and the low estimate is $568.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.