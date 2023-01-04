Which analyst expects CVRx Inc. (CVRX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, CVRx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.73, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $18.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065605 shares were traded. CVRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 26, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 26, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when VERRASTRO PAUL sold 4,600 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 54,931 led to the insider holds 4,400 shares of the business.

Nielsen Kirk G. bought 8,070 shares of CVRX for $40,752 on May 24. The Director now owns 1,711,355 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share. On May 23, another insider, Nielsen Kirk G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,432 shares for $5.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,336 and bolstered with 1,703,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVRX has reached a high of $18.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVRX traded 53.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 60.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.44M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CVRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 385.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 402.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$2.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $5.51M. As of the current estimate, CVRx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81M, an increase of 86.20% over than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.04M, up 67.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.