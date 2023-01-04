WRBY (Warby Parker Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $14.33 up 6.23% from its previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349960 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warby Parker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Gilboa David Abraham sold 10,738 shares for $15.73 per share. The transaction valued at 168,863 led to the insider holds 235 shares of the business.

Blumenthal Neil Harris sold 10,738 shares of WRBY for $168,863 on Dec 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 106 shares after completing the transaction at $15.73 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Miller Steven Clive, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,150 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 119,587 and left with 165,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRBY has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 804.74k over the past ten days. A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.31M. Shares short for WRBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 13.13M, compared to 16.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 71.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $144.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $146.46M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.02M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.33M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750M and the low estimate is $647M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.