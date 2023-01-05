A correction may be in store for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares?

In the latest session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $30.94 up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $30.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2440081 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Sinclair Jack sold 85,953 shares for $33.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,902,616 led to the insider holds 207,638 shares of the business.

Lombardi Brandon F. sold 5,000 shares of SFM for $170,444 on Nov 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 28,150 shares after completing the transaction at $34.09 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Lombardi Brandon F., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,612 shares for $33.66 each. As a result, the insider received 424,522 and left with 33,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $35.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFM has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 107.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.62M. Shares short for SFM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 13.30M, compared to 12.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.1B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.