A glimpse at Tesla Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Tesla Inc.’s stock clocked out at $113.64, up 5.12% from its previous closing price of $108.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179628970 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $299 from $348 previously.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $125.

Goldman reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $205.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares for $117.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,233,750 led to the insider holds 64,259 shares of the business.

Musk Elon sold 6,870,000 shares of TSLA for $1,088,011,570 on Dec 14. The CEO now owns 423,622,432 shares after completing the transaction at $158.37 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Musk Elon, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 11,920,000 shares for $163.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,952,847,111 and left with 430,492,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $402.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSLA traded 106.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 186.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 73.04M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $26.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.