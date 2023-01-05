A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

The price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $7.21 in the last session, up 16.29% from day before closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249644 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On October 25, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 11,560,500 led to the insider holds 20,775,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of AMPS for $77,070,000 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,825,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPS traded on average about 990.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 821.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.86M. Insiders hold about 58.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.97M to a low estimate of $26.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.14M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.78M, an increase of 47.30% over than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.8M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.84M and the low estimate is $174.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.