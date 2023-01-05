A Stock You Should Be Looking At: EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

After finishing at $124.45 in the prior trading day, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed at $124.36, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2469692 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,455 shares for $141.68 per share. The transaction valued at 772,876 led to the insider holds 151,917 shares of the business.

Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 6,125 shares of EOG for $906,500 on Nov 11. The EVP Exploration and Production now owns 14,853 shares after completing the transaction at $148.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Donaldson Michael P, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec of the company, sold 4,465 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 660,820 and left with 114,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $149.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 587.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 7.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 3.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 23.40% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.64 and a low estimate of $3.41, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $5.16 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.15 and $13.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.71. EPS for the following year is $15.54, with 27 analysts recommending between $19.78 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.64B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.85B and the low estimate is $26.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.