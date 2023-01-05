A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

The price of Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at $2.18 in the last session, up 8.46% from day before closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569628 shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSNL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Tachibana Aaron sold 3,843 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 7,379 led to the insider holds 206,995 shares of the business.

Chen Richard sold 1,750 shares of PSNL for $3,360 on Dec 20. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 133,193 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Moore Stephen Michael, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,930 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 4,825 and left with 88,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0162.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSNL traded on average about 367.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.99M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.2 and -$2.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.49M, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.52M and the low estimate is $74.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.