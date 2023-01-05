An average trading volume for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $9.68 in the prior trading day, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at $9.76, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660057 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.62.

The stock has traded on average 3.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, SBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 52.90% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

