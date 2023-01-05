An average trading volume for Humana Inc. (HUM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $500.49 in the prior trading day, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at $492.12, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134142 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $501.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $484.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $652 from $575 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $514 to $576.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $494 to $549.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when JONES DAVID A JR/KY sold 15,000 shares for $501.72 per share. The transaction valued at 7,525,800 led to the insider holds 42,028 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 635 shares of HUM for $316,045 on Dec 16. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $497.71 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, BROUSSARD BRUCE D, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $531.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,723,438 and left with 65,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 532.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 483.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 595.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HUM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.58, compared to 3.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.53 and a low estimate of $6.15, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.25 and $24.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.03. EPS for the following year is $27.95, with 23 analysts recommending between $28.39 and $27.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $22.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.44B to a low estimate of $22.32B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.56B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.25B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.23B and the low estimate is $99.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.