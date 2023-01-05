An average trading volume for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $5.41 in the last session, down -5.58% from day before closing price of $5.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206059 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Yang Arvin sold 5,527 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 36,423 led to the insider holds 25,946 shares of the business.

MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares of MRSN for $13,341 on Aug 17. The Chief Manufacturing Officer now owns 4,371 shares after completing the transaction at $7.10 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,760 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,182 and bolstered with 8,663,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.63M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11k, an estimated increase of 123,263.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 77,504.71% from the average estimate.