An investigation into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $89.65 in the prior trading day, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed at $86.39, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5116147 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $117.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares for $93.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,449,907 led to the insider holds 284,987 shares of the business.

FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,198 shares of ADM for $2,426,921 on Dec 12. The Senior Vice President now owns 284,987 shares after completing the transaction at $92.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FINDLAY D CAMERON, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,198 shares for $96.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,531,333 and left with 284,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 561.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.56M, compared to 7.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.45, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 21.60% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.85 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $6.55, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $24.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.11B to a low estimate of $23.06B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $23.09B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.02B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.66B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.25B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.1B and the low estimate is $92.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.