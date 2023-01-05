An overall feel about Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Zai Lab Limited’s stock clocked out at $33.92, up 9.99% from its previous closing price of $30.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064029 shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZLAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when WIRTH PETER sold 4,000 shares for $35.33 per share. The transaction valued at 141,320 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WIRTH PETER sold 3,852 shares of ZLAB for $136,245 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 342,763 shares after completing the transaction at $35.37 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Reinhart Harald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,854 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 74,163 and left with 24,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $63.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZLAB traded 586.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 555.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.51M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.47, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$0.96 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.23 and -$7.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.13. EPS for the following year is -$4.59, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.5 and -$7.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $53.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $49.9M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $43.1M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.22M, an increase of 38.60% over than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.31M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456.95M and the low estimate is $304.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.