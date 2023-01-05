Analysis of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP): Selected Notes

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790334 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $26.13 per share. The transaction valued at 993,039 led to the insider holds 1,520,000 shares of the business.

St. Ledger Susan sold 5,694 shares of HCP for $154,478 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 22,852 shares after completing the transaction at $27.13 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,681 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 283,066 and left with 22,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $84.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.20.

Shares Statistics:

HCP traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.