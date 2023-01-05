Analysis of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) was $0.20 for the day, up 3.27% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667107 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2107 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2267, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5847.

Shares Statistics:

REVB traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 377.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.26M. Insiders hold about 26.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 788.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 180.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.