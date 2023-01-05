Are Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at $2.61 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25769616 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ambev S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $3.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8724.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABEV has traded an average of 28.82M shares per day and 19.05M over the past ten days. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.72M with a Short Ratio of 25.82M, compared to 23.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABEV is 0.15, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 869.90% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62B to a low estimate of $4.62B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.5B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.76B and the low estimate is $15.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.