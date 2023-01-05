Are analysts optimistic about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SPCE) stock?

The closing price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) was $3.64 for the day, up 4.30% from the previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4830123 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On September 09, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Truist Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 613.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $13.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2812.

Shares Statistics:

SPCE traded an average of 5.36M shares per day over the past three months and 6.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.28M with a Short Ratio of 44.82M, compared to 48.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.89% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $8.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,873.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.