As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Exicure Inc. (XCUR) offers stability

The closing price of Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) was $1.58 for the day, up 15.33% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774577 shares were traded. XCUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XCUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $2.25 previously.

On December 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On November 20, 2019, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on November 20, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when CBI USA, Inc. bought 3,400,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 5,440,000 led to the insider holds 4,218,299 shares of the business.

Muralidhar Bali bought 1,472,126 shares of XCUR for $285,151 on May 19. The Director now owns 8,449,126 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XCUR has reached a high of $10.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1383, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6839.

Shares Statistics:

XCUR traded an average of 223.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.60M. Insiders hold about 96.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XCUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 106.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 142.12k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$8.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.81 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.81. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $3.9M. As of the current estimate, Exicure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.68M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 84.10% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.68M and the low estimate is $16.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.