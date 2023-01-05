As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Seer Inc. (SEER) offers stability

The closing price of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) was $4.56 for the day, down -22.05% from the previous closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785172 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SEER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Horn David R. sold 18,884 shares for $6.57 per share. The transaction valued at 124,070 led to the insider holds 273,442 shares of the business.

Kogan Elona Esq. sold 8,185 shares of SEER for $72,923 on Jun 08. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 101,370 shares after completing the transaction at $8.91 per share. On May 27, another insider, OSTADAN OMEAD, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 4,441 shares for $8.06 each. As a result, the insider received 35,794 and left with 378,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $23.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8298.

Shares Statistics:

SEER traded an average of 322.79K shares per day over the past three months and 337.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.89M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 134.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.7M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.