ASAN (Asana Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Asana Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.53, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $13.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2370452 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 2,034 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 27,764 led to the insider holds 166,270 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 5,055 shares of ASAN for $69,001 on Dec 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 607,051 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 303 shares for $22.91 each. As a result, the insider received 6,942 and left with 168,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $74.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 3.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.90M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 13.36M, compared to 18.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 16.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.59M and the low estimate is $660.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.