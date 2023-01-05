Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $2.70 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841767 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 30, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares for $4.47 per share. The transaction valued at 97,801 led to the insider holds 1,799,302 shares of the business.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 34,700 shares of ATAI for $154,689 on Apr 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,777,402 shares after completing the transaction at $4.46 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 19,803 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,939 and bolstered with 1,742,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1081.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $7.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9921, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8145.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATAI traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 6.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.49.