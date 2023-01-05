CALM (Cal-Maine Foods Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $55.49 in the prior trading day, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at $57.23, up 3.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387154 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Poole James E sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 per share. The transaction valued at 297,262 led to the insider holds 10,909 shares of the business.

HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares of CALM for $215,188 on Apr 05. The Vice President Sales now owns 4,810 shares after completing the transaction at $58.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $65.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 983.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.95M. Insiders hold about 10.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.49M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CALM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 1.73 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.39 and $6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.