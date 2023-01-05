Considering Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $30.21 in the prior trading day, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) closed at $29.82, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4851751 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.83, compared to 1.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 43.40% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.07 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $4.57.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.8B to a low estimate of $6.29B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.73B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.45B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.21B, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.85B and the low estimate is $21.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.