D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) was $0.72 for the day, up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699565 shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6907.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HEPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 27, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 27, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $2.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0968.

Shares Statistics:

HEPS traded an average of 586.78K shares per day over the past three months and 999.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.41M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.32, with high estimates of -$2.32 and low estimates of -$2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.31 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.22. EPS for the following year is -$7.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$5.5 and -$9.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.37B, an increase of 103.10% over than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, up 74.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.67B and the low estimate is $17.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.