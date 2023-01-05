Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $16.14 in the prior trading day, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed at $15.08, down -6.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3058045 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EURN by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 21, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 150.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.13M. Insiders hold about 54.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $92.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $225.12M, an estimated decrease of -58.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.66M, an increase of 33.40% over than the figure of -$58.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -58.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $531.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.