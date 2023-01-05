In the case of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO), what’s next?

The closing price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) was $5.80 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $5.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2887699 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $24 previously.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 per share. The transaction valued at 42,186 led to the insider holds 583,677 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 each. As a result, the insider received 86,250 and left with 218,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3969.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

ALLO traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.05M with a Short Ratio of 30.53M, compared to 22.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$3.36.