In the case of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG), what’s next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed the day trading at $144.69 up 2.96% from the previous closing price of $140.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3734193 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $122.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2021, with a $122 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares for $168.21 per share. The transaction valued at 504,630 led to the insider holds 56,016 shares of the business.

BOTTA G ANDREA sold 9,200 shares of LNG for $1,536,860 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 39,082 shares after completing the transaction at $167.05 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SHEAR NEAL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,318 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,446,177 and left with 26,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNG traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNG traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 249.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

LNG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.58, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was -$4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $8.7 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.58 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.39. EPS for the following year is $19.99, with 15 analysts recommending between $30.21 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $7.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.63B to a low estimate of $5.95B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 110.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $110.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 88.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.75B and the low estimate is $10.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.