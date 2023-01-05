In What Direction Will Adecoagro S.A.’s (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Goes From Here?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) closed the day trading at $7.52 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606533 shares were traded. AGRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $11.50 previously.

On September 30, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adecoagro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGRO traded about 622.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGRO traded about 819.74k shares per day. A total of 109.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.45M. Shares short for AGRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $993M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.