In What Direction Will Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (AMEX:OBE) Stock Goes From Here?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) closed the day trading at $5.83 down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901961 shares were traded. OBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OBE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OBE traded about 665.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OBE traded about 740.45k shares per day. A total of 82.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.76M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.71% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $118.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.45M to a low estimate of $118.45M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $92.34M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.26M, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $699.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.73M, up 97.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $795.98M and the low estimate is $795.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.