In What Direction Will Vyant Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) was $0.77 for the day, up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561753 shares were traded. VYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7330.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VYNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Harris Geoffrey E. sold 765 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021 led to the insider holds 14,019 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vyant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYNT has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3949.

Shares Statistics:

VYNT traded an average of 18.39K shares per day over the past three months and 20.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.44M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 48.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 96.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $40k. As of the current estimate, Vyant Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51M, an estimated decrease of -95.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15M, down -52.10% from the average estimate.