Invest in Chewy Inc. (CHWY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $35.46 in the prior trading day, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at $35.47, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3974981 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $33.

On October 07, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Helfrick Susan sold 34,406 shares for $40.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,403,834 led to the insider holds 73,217 shares of the business.

Helfrick Susan sold 19,662 shares of CHWY for $795,977 on Dec 15. The General Counsel now owns 107,623 shares after completing the transaction at $40.48 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,865 shares for $40.48 each. As a result, the insider received 318,400 and left with 68,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 90.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $57.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 422.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.69M with a Short Ratio of 23.52M, compared to 21.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 41.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.64B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.